Rihanna Opens Up About Dressing for Her ‘Fluctuating Body Type’

Despite having one of the most well-stocked closets in Hollywood, from head-turning Met Gala gowns to sizzling nearly nude outfits, even Rihanna has trouble picking out what to wear in the morning—and for a relatable reason, too. In a recent interview with The Cut, the 29-year-old singer opened up about her “fluctuating body type” and her struggle with dressing it.

For Rih, every morning is different, so everyday she goes into her closet according to how she feels and what her body is telling her. And though Rihanna’s body is banging in every way possible, that doesn’t stop her from being strategic with her clothing choices and choosing pieces that highlight certain areas and hide others.

“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day—the next week—I need something oversized,” she said. “I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?”

As a human, Rihanna also struggles with body insecurities like anyone else, where there are days when she feels she looks thinner than others. She recommends listening to your body and channeling how you feel into your wardrobe that day.

“I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning. I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing,” she said. “And then, if you take it further, it’s like, ‘What week are you having?’ You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?”

Regardless of shape or size, Rihanna recommends experimenting with different silhouettes to find the form that works best for you. “I love to play with silhouettes as well, but I think it’s important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that’s flattering,” she said.

If Rihanna talks, we’re listening. Because if we can look half as good as Rih does in her outfits, we know her advice is worth taking on