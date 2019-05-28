Rihanna Keeps Teasing Her Upcoming Fenty Clothing Line, and We’re Not OK

Scroll To See More Images

With less than a day to go until the launch of her new clothing line, Rihanna has been getting us all genuinely excited about what kind of iconic clothes to expect. The singer and entrepreneur has been teasing us with photos of the upcoming collection on her Instagram, and frankly, it’s driving me crazy. Of course, all of Rihanna’s Fenty clothing sneak peeks are doing exactly what she wants them to do, which is to make me wait with baited breath until the line officially drops. I keep refreshing my Instagram feed just hoping Rihanna has posted another photo of herself in a Fenty outfit. The singer has me in her clutches, but I’m not mad about it.

As I count down to the official launch of Fenty clothing on Wednesday, May 29 (when everything will be available online!!), all I can do is stare at Rihanna’s Instagram, trying to decide what Fenty items on which I should splurge. Of course, because everything looks incredible on Rihanna, it’s difficult to separate the clothes from the wearer and figure out what would look good on me, but it’s a challenge I’m willing to accept. And if that means taking more time with Instagram open, scouring Rihanna’s feed, then so be it.

From an incredibly sexy white mini dress to an oversized trench-esque jacket, Rihanna’s Instagram sneak peeks have been serving as my own personal mood board. Since speculation about the Fenty luxury house under LVMH in February, I have been anxiously awaiting the day when I could emulate Rihanna’s iconic style. Now that that day is almost here, it feels like a dream. After seeing some of what her Fenty clothing line will offer, there’s no question Rihanna’s talent in fashion is legitimately impressive. She’s always had a good eye—Hello, Rihanna’s Met Gala looks—but now we all will get to experience her true style in the form of an actual clothing line. I am, needless to say, screaming.