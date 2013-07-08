Watch: A Seemingly Drunk Rihanna Gets Escorted Out of Concert in Poland

Just another time when Rihanna probably wishes smartphones didn’t exist: The singer—who’s got a documented penchant for partying—was escorted out of a Kings of Leon concert in Poland over the weekend.

Reportedly in Poland to for Heineken’s Open’er Festival, the pop princess looked as though she may have downed a few too many beers herself, as this video shows her stumbling out of the concert in the care of security guards.

Watch the video above and let us know: Do you think RIRi was drunk, or just, um, jet-lagged?

Featured image via Rolling Stone/Terry Richardson

