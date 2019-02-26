Rihanna & Drake Reunited at an Oscars Party & Their Interaction Was So Sweet

Hollywood’s power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z threw a fabulous bash on Sunday, February 24, following the 91st Academy Awards. The gold-themed party took place at Chateau Marmont, and some of our favorite celebrities were in attendance, including Adele and Alex Rodriguez. The invite list also included Rihanna and Drake, who reunited after their rumored breakup and relationship. The Grammy-winning rapper was actually in the room with two exes that night—Jennifer Lopez made an appearance with Rodriguez. Lopez and Drake had a fling back in 2016 before she and A-Rod started dating.

We’re not sure whether Lopez and Drake crossed paths., but according to a source for E! News, J-Lo and A-Rod spent most of the night on the dance floor. “She looked beautiful and many people were approaching her and A-Rod,” the source said. “They had conversations with almost everyone.” So it’s possible one of those conversations was with Drake but we’re positive.

What is known? Drake definitely crossed with former flame, “Diamonds” singer, RiRi. According to a source, the run-in happened just as Drake was descending the stairs and Rihanna was going up. “They were both with a group of friends and they greeted each other and were very friendly,” the second source said. “It was all good between them, they seemed like friends and there was no tension at all. It was a really casual exchange, but they caught up there at the bottom of the steps for a few minutes when they crossed paths.”

Another source added the interaction did’t seem affectionate “at all.” Instead, it looked like the two “have a good friendship now.” We love to hear that!

The source added, “They weren’t hanging out the entire night, but they did say hello, were cordial and interacted for a moment. Rihanna was with a few friends and they also said hello to Drake. It seemed like everyone knew each other and were excited to be reunited.”

Rihanna and Drake reportedly met back in May 2009 following her rocky relationship with Chris Brown. The couple met at Lucky Strike bowling alley in New York—how adorable. But when she was asked in November 2009 about her relationship with Drake, Rihanna laughed it off saying the two were just friends. In February 2011, the couple still had rumors swirling whenhey performed at the 2011 Grammy Awards with their duet, “What’s My Name?”

Vogue joked that this was the beginning of the couple’s “long history of grinding together.”

In September 2013, Drake appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the comedian had him play a game all about his rumored romances. When a photo of Rihanna came up on screen, a mortified Drake simply said: “Great girl. We had our moment.” OH HAY.

So it seems even back in 2013, Drake had a calm and loving attitude toward Rihanna and the romantic involvement they had. It’s not surprising then the the two handled their run-in on Oscars night with class. The pair reignited dating rumors again in 2016 but Rihanna shut him down during a performance of “Work,” by dodging his kiss. Awkward! The two were performing during an Anti tour stop in Miami when— n front of thousands of fans—Rihanna pulled away from Drake.

But don’t worry, he redeemed himself at the 2016 VMA’s on August 28. While presenting an award together, Drake said “She’s someone who I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.” He then went in for a kiss—on the cheek!—and succeeded. A sweet moment for sure.

While the couple may have never been official romantically, they’ve had years of collaborating together. That kind of bond is unbreakable.