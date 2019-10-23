Rihanna Showed Up To Drake’s Birthday Party & Now We Have So Many Questions

Our guy Aubrey is turning 33 years old this week, and to celebrate, the Canadian rapper has already hosted a get together with some very special guests in attendance—one of whom is his biggest girl crush. Yep: Rihanna attended Drake’s birthday with friends and we can’t really wrap our heads around what this could mean for them. Are they homies again? Did Drake’s forever-crush become a romantic flame? Was Rihanna serving Drake some Fenty realness? I’ll stop. Thankfully, sources close to the pair know what really went down at that party, and we’re about to share.
After swerving Drake while receiving her MTV Video Vanguard Award, Rihanna did seem to catch some feels for her friend from The Six. The pair proceeded to start up an on-again, off-again relationship, and officially seemed to call things off with each other as they began seeing other people. Since then, Rihanna’s started dating a literal billionaire, Hassan Jameel, and has been hesitant to call the Toronto rapper anything as much as a friend. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she said in a past Vogue interview. But it looks like that’s changed.
A source with E! shared that Rihanna “”stayed for several hours [at Drake’s party].” But she didn’t show up alone. They explained, “She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake’s table by security. Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction, and they looked like they were having fun together as friends.” Well, then! Friends it is.
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ & Tanya P. @TanyaxPayne _____________________________________ #TSRExclusive: It seems like #Drake and #Rihanna may be cool again as Rih was spotted leaving his private party last night. Drake rented out LA's Poppy nightclub all to himself where his close friends and other celebs partied 'till 5 am. _____________________________________ Here's how it all went down according to one of our credible roommates. Drake was throwing a party at the club and Riri got an invite. Riri showed up with her girl Lyrica for a girls night out. We heard it was a fun night and nothing too crazy happened but Drake pulled a cute move. He had McDonald's delivered to the club for Riri and her whole crew. Now if that's not game what do you call it? _____________________________________ If you remember, Rihanna opened up to @Vogue on the status of her and Drake's relationship back in May 2018 stating, "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either…It is what it is." ____________________________________ Does this mean Drake and Rih are going to give us another hit on her long anticipated album #Roommates?—I guess we'll have to wait and see!
“Rihanna was dancing to the music and bobbing her head and seemed to be in a good mood. The whole vibe was very chill,” the source continued. “Drake had a huge smile on his face and looked excited to see Rihanna when she arrived.” Ok, we can totally imagine that big, sweet smile, and now BRB, gotta cry. If Rihanna can make Drake that happy—even as a friend and nothing more—we have no choice but to stan.