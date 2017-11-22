A Twitter Glitch Switched Rihanna and Donald Trump’s Bios, and People Loved It

For once, the internet did something right. On Monday, Callie Hobson, a woman from Manchester, England, tweeted a screenshot of a Twitter glitch that switched the bios of Rihanna and President Donald Trump. The snafu, which quickly went viral, showed the 29-year-old singer as the President of the United States and the 71-year-old POTUS as the founder of Fenty Beauty.
“My phone just glitched and swapped their bios somehow and im screaming,” Hobson tweeted.
The tweet immediately led the internet to fantasize about an alternate universe where Trump is a makeup mogul and Rihanna is the leader of the free world. Many users, including YouTube personality, Tyler Oakley, took the glitch as a sign that Rih was meant to lead the country and Trump was destined to be a pop star. Some Twitter users even theorized what Trump’s makeup line would look like. (Hint: Lots of orange.)
Unfortunately, the glitch is just a glitch and we’re not living in a world where Twitter’s fantasies come true. Still, if the social media snafu is hinting at anything it’s that Rihanna wouldn’t be a bad choice for POTUS. Come on, RihRih 2020.