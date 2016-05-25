Why Every Street-Style Star Will Soon Be Wearing $840 ‘Star Trek’ Sunglasses

Scroll To See More Images

There are very few things in the world that Rihanna could not convince me to buy. Faux fur shower slides? Yep, got ’em. Metallic blue lipstick? Seemed like a good idea at the time. Bejeweled denim Manolos? I would if I had the cash.

Her latest collaboration is testing the limits of my fandom, however: According to WWD, Rihanna has teamed up with Dior to design a range of sunglasses inspired by Geordi La Forge of “Star Trek.” And don’t get me wrong, “Star Trek” is cool and all—only the frames cost as much as a flight to Paris (and they even have a first-class option).

The style comes in six colors—silver, pink, blue, green, and red, which will each retail for $840, and a deluxe 24-karat gold-plated version, which will cost $1,950. The vibe is very futuristic space commander—which is fitting, considering the reference point.

“I’ve always been obsessed with [La Forge’s] eyewear, and when I got to Dior and saw all the materials I could play with, it all just came together,” Rihanna told the paper.

The sunglasses will be available in early June exclusively in Dior stores … and in case there are any wealthy benefactors out there, I was totally kidding earlier—a pair in pink would be perfect.