Why Every Street-Style Star Will Soon Be Wearing $840 ‘Star Trek’ Sunglasses

Why Every Street-Style Star Will Soon Be Wearing $840 ‘Star Trek’ Sunglasses

by

Jean-Baptiste Mondino/Dior

There are very few things in the world that Rihanna could not convince me to buy. Faux fur shower slides? Yep, got ’em. Metallic blue lipstick? Seemed like a good idea at the time. Bejeweled denim Manolos? I would if I had the cash.

Her latest collaboration is testing the limits of my fandom, however: According to WWD, Rihanna has teamed up with Dior to design a range of sunglasses inspired by Geordi La Forge of “Star Trek.” And don’t get me wrong, “Star Trek” is cool and all—only the frames cost as much as a flight to Paris (and they even have a first-class option).

The style comes in six colors—silver, pink, blue, green, and red, which will each retail for $840, and a deluxe 24-karat gold-plated version, which will cost $1,950. The vibe is very futuristic space commander—which is fitting, considering the reference point.

“I’ve always been obsessed with [La Forge’s] eyewear, and when I got to Dior and saw all the materials I could play with, it all just came together,” Rihanna told the paper.

The sunglasses will be available in early June exclusively in Dior stores … and in case there are any wealthy benefactors out there, I was totally kidding earlier—a pair in pink would be perfect.

Jean-Baptiste Mondino/Dior

