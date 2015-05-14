Rihanna’s Dior Campaign is Here! See the Stunning Pics

In March, it was announced that none other than Rihanna would be starring in a series new ads for Dior, and we’re finally getting a look at the campaign. And—surprise, surprise—it’s pretty fierce.

The moody images were shot by famed fashion photographer Steven Klein at Versailles, and (awesomely) don’t even try to stifle the superstar’s signature edge—one photo shows RiRI rocking a skimpy fur vest-bikini hybrid and leather gloves with her tattoos is full view, and another is a close-up of her face with scarlet red lips and black aviators, framed by two handbags.

Of course, since this is Dior we’re talking about—there’s some serious glamour as well—Rihanna in a red evening gown in the famed Hall of Mirrors, for example.

The images are part of the label’s “Secret Garden” campaign, and mark Rihanna as the first black woman to represent the fashion house. Take a look at a few below!