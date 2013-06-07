Not Cool, Rihanna: Superstar Shows Up To Concert Hours Late After Partying All Night

It looks like Rihanna‘s partying ways might finally be catching up to her: The superstar reportedly enraged fans in Belgium last night when she showed up hours late to her concert, and proceeded to lip sync her songs after staying out till 4 a.m. the night before. What’s more: Some fans are accusing RiRi of being drunk or stoned. No! Rihanna?!

According to Radar Online, the 25-year-old singer rolled up to her first Antwerp show—a stop on her Diamonds World Tour—on Wednesday hours late, after shopping at the Chanel showroom and hanging out with Azzedine Alaia in Paris. When she finally showed up, the audience was less than impressed, and so were the critics.

Music writer Sasha Van Der Speeten of the Standaard newspaper titled her review “Rihanna in a Bad Place,” and proceeded to slam the superstar for phoning it in.

“There was a wall of reinforced concrete between Rihanna and the public at Sportpaleis,” she wrote. “The pop icon played almost two hours on autopilot. … It had the effect of a Valium overdose.”

Accusing Rihanna of mostly lip-synching, Van Der Speeten also wrote that she only occasionally sang over a backing track. “Just some words. Shameless, careless,” she claimed. “How f—-g lazy and complacent can you get, girl?”

Last night, it was more of the same, as RiRi was spotted heading into her hotel at around 4 a.m., and she was more than two hours late for the show that night, reported Radar.

And, as the site pointed out, fans were less than enthused with Rihanna’s rock star ways and took to Twitter to air their grievances.

“Rihanna and her crew apparently don’t understand the concept of a live concert” Twitter user @DeOneerbiedige wrote. “I think @rihanna ‘s concert was probably the worst I ever saw,” said @GCandrix, while @JolienLindekens posted, “Rihanna was blitzed?!”

We’re not excusing the superstar’s behavior, but we’d probably risk being late to our own concert too if we had bag upon bag of new Chanel clothes to play with. Just saying.

