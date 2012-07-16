Rihanna Designs Her First Fashion Collection

Get down on your knees and praise the fashion gods: style icon Rihanna just announced her first fashion collection. That’s right, the singer collaborated with high-end British label, River Island, designing a new capsule collection to be released for Spring 2013.

River Island confirmed the rumors today, adding that they’re thrilled to be the first fashion brand working with the ‘Rude Boy’ singer in this way. Rihanna herself chimed in, saying that she’s been wanting to design her own collection for quite some time and that the label is the perfect partner for her to join forces with.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the superstar whips up with the notoriously edgy brand – we’ve got embellishments and heavy prints in mind!

Photo via Terry Richardson’s Diary