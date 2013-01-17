Rihanna to Debut River Island Collection at London Fashion Week

Back in July, Rihanna announced that she was designing a collection for British high-street brand River Island and today it’s been confirmed that the superstar will debut the collection during London Fashion Week next month.

“Launching at London Fashion Week is a dream come true for me,” Rihanna said in a release. ” I have wanted to design my own collection for a long time and to present my collection for River Island alongside all of the other great design talent at LFW is a real privilege. I can’t wait to see the reaction from my fans and the fashion press!”

The 24-year-old Barbadian pop sensation is officially joining the ranks of celebrities like Kanye West, who managed to parlay his thriving hip hop career into fashion design—even showing two consecutive collections at Paris Fashion Week (both ultimately met with lukewarm reviews).

Considering Rihanna’s street style and red carpet looks are generally pretty thrilling, we’re excited to see what she’ll put together. If the preview above—which she posted to Instagram—is any indication, it’s safe to say that we’re all in for a lot of 1990s-inspired looks.

The range is scheduled for a March 5 launch at River Island stores and online, and it will also be sold at Opening Ceremony in the U.S. and Japan. Rihanna’s London Fashion Week debut will be on Saturday, February 16.