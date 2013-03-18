Rihanna’s 777 Tour Documentary Set To Air In May

With a stellar performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, a new concert tour, and an HBO documentary, it looked as if 2013 would be the year of Beyoncé—but Rihanna is giving her a run for her money. It’s just been announced that the 25-year-old global superstar will star in a documentary of her own that will air on FOX on May 6.

Entitled “RIHANNA 777,” the documentary follows Rihanna and her team for the 777 concert tour, which occurred late last year. The tour was in the news heavily, as it allowed 256 fans and journalists to join the singer on a private jet that hopped from country to country for the whirlwind seven-day tour. What started out as a raucous party ended on a more bittersweet note, as numerous journalists reported about the less-than-desirable conditions and even mentioned not being able to go to the bathroom for hours at a time.

According to a press release, the documentary “provides an inside look at the singer’s ambitious and often turbulent tour, from the sound of popping champagne corks on the plane, to the backstage chaos, to the singer’s special worldwide appearances.” Although we’re sure the documentary won’t really showcase the nitty-gritty details, we’re excited to gain some perspective as to what happened on the plane.

