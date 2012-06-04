Crouching Rihanna, Hidden Coldplay: Watch The New ‘Princess of China’ Video

On Saturday, Coldplay debuted their latest music video for “Princess of China” featuring Rihanna, officially debuting the new single off their Mylo Xyloto album. Just a few seconds into the clip, it’s easy to spot that the video definitely seems inspired by the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and while the song isn’t so bad, the video is full of cheesy moments like whoa and tons of fashion faux pas galore.

But seriously, what the heck is Rihanna wearing in this video? While her talent is questionable, her sexy geisha outfit is tacky. She lounges around in latex thigh highs (which we’re pretty sure wasn’t around a few centuries back in China) and goes off battling Chris Martin in a white robe with impossibly high slits, because that’s just what geishas do, duhhh.

She reminds me of an Asian inspired Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, before the makeover. The girl is gorgeous, but her look in this video is just no good.

While “Princess of China” isn’t going to be remembered as one of Coldplay’s best videos, it may definitely be remembered as one of their worst.

Watch the video down below, and give us your two cents on the clip by leaving a comment underneath!