Rihanna’s New Book Is More Than Just A Bunch Of Pretty Pictures

We’re about to get some intimate insight into the singer’s day-to-day life with Rihanna’s coffee table book details. It’s high time to be a Rihanna fan. The songstress is preparing to release her ninth studio album, is Vogue’s October cover star, and on top of this, is constantly churning out new designs from her Savage X Fenty line. Sure, Rihanna may make it look easy to do it all, but she’s actually got one more project up her sleeve. Yep, you heard that right. Riri is readying to release a book and from the sounds of it, it’s going to be a dream come true for the dedicated members of the Rihanna Navy.

Exciting, yes, but we know you want all the deets stat. Ahead of the book’s release, here’s what we already know.

Rihanna spent a lot of time pulling the book together

According to Riri herself, it took a whopping five years to compile the memory-filled pages.

“Over 5 years in the making,” she said in a post shared to her Instagram. “Happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!”

There will be four different editions

According to the book’s publisher, Phaidon, they are releasing several different volumes. The publishing company took to Instagram to tease one of the special edition releases. “Phaidon is proud to publish ​Rihanna: Luxury Supreme featuring “Drippy + The Brain,” one of 4 editions of Rihanna,” they wrote. According to the post, the book “is bound in a custom-made black fabric with an inset, matte black, laser-cut steel logo inset into the front cover and completed with a Haas Brothers-designed cast-resin tabletop bookstand.”

It sounds somewhat similar to Riri’s 2010 book, Rihanna

The book is currently being billed as a “visual autobiography.” Fans may remember that in 2010, Rihanna released her first self-titled coffee table book in partnership with Simon Henwood. However, the singer’s 2019 book will be much more in-depth.

The book is poised to make fans feel closer to the singer than ever before.

According to the teaser clip, the book will depict never-before-seen moments from Rihanna’s career highlights through the years including images taken from trips to her native Barbados, the Met Gala, recording studio sessions, live concerts, and more. It is said to be 504 pages in length and will include more than 1,000 photographs. Plus, it sounds like an absolute gem for fans who want to see a more elusive side to the singer. The book boasts snapshots of Riri’s “private time with friends and family,” the publisher says.

Sign. us. up.

There’s an entire website dedicated to the book.

The singer’s book is available for pre-order now at therihannabook.com. Be forewarned: the book will cost you a pretty penny. A pre-order of the book will run you $175.

That being said, fans should probably get to pre-ordering stat! The first edition will begin shipping on October 10, 2019, the site says.