Start Saving Your Coins For Rihanna’s Coffee Table Book—It’s A Must-Have

So there’s no word on new music just yet, but this stocking stuffer is sure to brighten your week. Rihanna’s coffee table book cost is a little on the pricy side–but it’s HIGH KEY worth it. So by now, you should know you should never put the music/beauty/fashion icon in a box. Along with her massive discography–BadGalRiRi has given us fashion with FENTY, lingerie with Savage x Fenty and a beat face with FENTY BEAUTY. Now–the queen is giving us a massive book of stunning photos.

Rihanna has dived headfirst into the publishing industry to release her first-ever coffee table book with Phaidon. It clearly needs to be the centerpiece to your home since it boasts over 1,000 photos of the Bajan icon–she’s perfect so who wouldn’t want to look at her. Rolling Stone is reporting, “The 504-page book will feature dozens of “intimate” photos of Rihanna’s life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur.” A NEED.

Rihanna took pity on us all when she shared a sneak peek of the gorgeous book on her Instagram. She said,

Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com 📚💗 #theRIHANNAbook

So now that we’ve all decided to put this on our holiday wish lists lets get into how much this book is going to cost.

Cardi B snagged a signed copy of the book at Rih’s annual Diamond Ball for a lovely $111,000. You can’t have Cardi’s copy, but if you’d like your own book signed by the goddess then it will set you back a measly, $5,550–chump change.

Thankfully for peasants liked us–you can snag the book for $150 for the standard book or $175 for the Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon edition that comes with a handly steel bookstand.