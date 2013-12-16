Report: Rihanna Has Converted Three Bedrooms In Her New Home to Closets

Bad gal RiRi just got her some new digs, guys! Rihanna recently signed a lease on a penthouse in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood—for which she’s allegedly paying $39,000 a month in rent—and the price isn’t the only thing about it that matches her penchant for high-end taste. According to a new report in the New York Post’s Page Six column, the singer is in the process of converting not one, not two, but three of the home’s bedrooms into closets.

According to anonymous sources who provided the tip, Rihanna has “so many clothes” that she decided to convert three out of her two-story apartment’s four bedrooms into closets to house them. And while this is certainly lavish and over-the-top, we can’t say we’re all that surprised. Recently, RiRi took to Instagram to share photo after photo of all the fashion goodies brands have been sending her as Christmas presents. Here’s a Prada bag, a pair of Miu Miu shoes, and a set of shades Miuccia Prada herself sent to RiRi.

Other brands that consistently shower Rihanna with gifts include: Opening Ceremony, Roberto Cavalli, Chanel, and Azzedine Alaïa. The girl has more than her fair share of designer duds, and (clearly) she needs a large amount of space to house all of them—we think three full-sized penthouse bedrooms ought to cut it.