Rihanna and Chris Martin Went on a Dinner Date: Are They Hooking Up?

Interesting: It seems Rihanna went out to dinner this weekend with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Was it a date? Are they collaborating again? Are they friends? So many questions!

According to TMZ, the pop superstar and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s conscious uncoupled husband were spotted at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday night, and left separately through different exits. Of course, that didn’t stop the gossip site from managing to catch the stars on video leaving the restaurant.

The pair has teamed up once, performing “Princess of China”together at the 2012 Grammy Awards, so there’s a chance that it might have been business meeting. Granted, if it was a date, they certainly weren’t hiding it since—as TMZ pointed out—paparazzi know that the restaurant is one RiRi frequents.

Earlier in the day, Martin was was spotted spending time with his two kids, Apple and Moses, and looking pretty friendly with Gwyneth.

What do you think: Are Chris and Rihanna hooking up, or was it a music-minded meeting? If you really want to judge for yourself, head over to celebrity news site X17 Online has plenty of paparazzi photos of the pair’s cozy dinner date.