Rihanna’s Exes Chris Brown & Drake Might Be Releasing a Song Together

We’re wondering if RiRi feels a bit awkward…It looks like her two ex-boyfriends have developed a bromance with one another. Last fall, Drake and Chris Brown started following each other on Instagram. Naturally fans noticed the budding friendship. And now it even looks like the two are making music together. So what’s next for Rihanna’s ex’s Drake and Chris Brown? A new song, sources say.

According to sources close to the OVO rapper, the the two artists have been “hitting the studio” together. Drake is working on a new album, the source told Urban Islandz, which is potentially due before this summer. And Brown has apparently recorded a song with Drake—so that new song could appear on the album. Very interesting.

Drake has a tendency to drop his albums in late spring or early summer, so the idea that this new album is slated for that time makes totalsense.

“I think for Drake it’s all about unity right now, what’s the point of beefing when there is so much life to live and so much money to make,” the source said. “N—s be beefing over some chick that been around the industry it’s a waste of time. Let’s get this money and make dope music. Don’t be too surprised when that new Drizzy and Breezy joint drop, the game will be over.”

This news comes on the heels of a reunion between Drake and Rihanna. Hollywood’s royalty (AKA Beyoncé and Jay-Z) threw an epic Oscars after party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Drake and Rihanna were both in attendance and according to a few sources for E! News, the ex-couple chatted. According to a source, the run-in happened just as Drake was descending the stairs and Rihanna was going up. “They were both with a group of friends and they greeted each other and were very friendly,” the second source said. “It was all good between them, they seemed like friends and there was no tension at all. It was a really casual exchange, but they caught up there at the bottom of the steps for a few minutes when they crossed paths.”

It was apparently a civil conversation, and while they weren’t chatting the whole night, another source added that the interaction “seemed friendly.” (Though Rihanna and Drake have never confirmed their relationship, there have been rumors that they’ve dated for years.)

But we’re still not sure how the “Diamonds” singer feels about the bromance between Drake and her other ex, Chris Brown. Rihanna still doesn’t follow either on Instagram. That’s usually a pretty good sign that the person doesn’t have any interest in knowing what’s going on in your life. Nor should she. She’s moved on, and there’s no need for her social media feed needs to be full of her ghosts of boyfriends past.

Breezy has shared plenty of videos of his daughter dancing to his own music.

She’s even danced to some of Dreezy’s hits, like “In My Feelings.” Apparently, fatherhood is something the two rappers have bonded over.

“They are both fathers who love their kids dearly, I mean you just can’t find anything negative to say about two black men bonding over their love for their kids,” sources revealed to Urban Islandz.

Well—given the music these two men create, we’re interested in hearing the collaboration.