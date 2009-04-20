Rihanna: Channeling Michael Jackson in His Heyday?

On this fine Monday we bring you yet another celebrity wearing a Balmain military jacket. Although I wasn’t really feeling the black version Beyonce wore last week while out with husband Jay-Z, I think Rihanna looks cool in this light denim style. For some reason, this one seems way less fashion victim-y than the black jacket with the gaudy silver embroidery. If you want to emulate Rihanna’s look, you can get your own acid washed, Michael Jackson inspired military jacket here (it even had shoulder pads!)