Rihanna Reignites Chanel Campaign Rumors With Visit to Coco’s Paris Apartment

Women in the music industry have had a longstanding fascination with Chanel. From modern rockers like Florence Welch, who regularly steps out in the label, to ’90s hip-hop queens like Foxy Brown and Lil’ Kim, who praised the brand’s classic 2.55 bags and trademark tweed suits popularized by the Park Avenue society set. However, it seems Rihanna‘s love for Chanel might be usurping them all.

The 25-year-old superstar has been spotted numerous times hobnobbing with Karl Lagerfeld, started the Instagram hashtag “#CCcertified” (referring to Chanel’s interlocking Cs logo), and never leaves the house unless she’s covered in the brand’s fine jewelry.

All this—factored in with a mysterious tweet last January saying she’d just shot a “top secret” ad campaign—fueled the rumor mill that Rihanna may be readying to announce she’s Chanel’s new face. Alas, a spokesperson has since denied it—but a visit to Coco Chanel’s legendary Paris apartment yesterday has reignited the speculation that there’s something going on with RiRi and the storied French label.

The late Coco Chanel’s Paris apartment, located on 31 Rue Cambon, remains exactly as the designer left it, which is probably why Rihanna couldn’t help but take to Instagram to show her followers the nooks and crannies of the historic pad. She lounged on Coco’s couch, sat on the sweeping staircase, and hung out with Laetitia Crahay—Chanel’s accessories designer. Considering Rihanna’s penchant for Chanel accessories, it could be interesting if she linked up with the label for a campaign—or even a collaboration.

Granted, Chanel has a reputation for being extremely picky about which stars they align themselves with, so having a provocative celebrity like Rihanna representing the brand is a long shot—although they did have Lily Allen as the face of a handbag campaign in the midst of all her party girl headlines back in 2009. If the label was ever looking to shake things up, RiRi would likely be ready and waiting.

Not that the pop star isn’t busy enough, designing for her River Island label, and traveling the globe on her Diamonds World Tour, which hits Antwerp, Belgium tonight.

We’ll keep you posted—but in the meantime, take a look at her glamorous visit to Coco Chanel’s apartment in the gallery above!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Instagram Insanity: 15 of Rihanna’s Most Provocative Pictures

Rihanna Sues Topshop For $5 Million Over Graphic T-Shirts

In the Navy: Cara Delevingne Joins Rihanna on Tour