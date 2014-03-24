Rihanna to Be Honored With CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Let this be a lesson to us all: Showing your nipples in public will land you a CFDA award! Joking aside, it was announced today that Rihanna will be honored with the 2014 Fashion Icon award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, an honor that’s “given to an individual whose style has made a significant impact on popular culture on an international stage.”

“We are proud to present Rihanna with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award for her impact on the industry as fashion’s most exciting ambassador in recent memory,” Steven Kolb, the organization’s CEO, said in a statement.

To call Rihanna’s style daring would be an epic understatement—during the last year alone, the pop superstar has managed to step out in both high-fashion creations (remember that incredible her red Azzedine Alaïa gown from the 2013 Grammys?), and risk-taking looks like last month’s nipple-baring fishnet shirt at Paris Fashion Week and the open cardigan sweater dress she wore to Chanel Haute Couture last summer, under which she wore, well, nothing but pearls and one very visible tattoo.

Furthering her commitment to fashion, RiRi also became the Spring 2014 face of Balmain this year, as well as bagged the March 2014 cover of Vogue.

The honor will be presented to Rihanna at the annual CFDA Fashion Awards on June 2.