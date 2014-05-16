Someone Bought an iPhone That Rihanna Broke for $65,000

It’s happened to pretty much all of us—that klutzy moment when you drop your smartphone on the floor leading to a cracked screen, but apparently when it happens to Rihanna, it’s worth some serious money.

RiRi was attending a recent Clippers game in Los Angeles and took a selfie with L.A. Police Commission President Steve Soboroff on his phone, and then dropped said phone, subsequently cracking the screen. Soboroff then ran into Rihanna at another game and told her he wanted to auction off the phone to support the Los Angeles Police Department Foundation. Rihanna autographed the phone: “Sorry! I ♥ LAPD. Rihanna.”

Soboroff then turned around and auctioned the phone on eBay, selling it for a staggering $66,500. According to the eBay listing, the iPhone 5 still works, despite the cracked screen. He also threw in the box and the charger cable with the phone that, at retail, is worth around $650.

Half of the money raised will go toward the LAPD Cadet program crisis. The other half will benefit the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation, to support the families of fallen officers. Rihanna later announced that she’s also getting in on the do-goodery and donating $25,000 of her own money to the LAPD Foundation.

No word on who bought the phone, but we commend them for giving to such a worthy cause and hope they plan to replace the screen before texting. Ouch.