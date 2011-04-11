Rihanna and Britney Join Forces to Make Beautiful Music

As if Rihanna’s “S&M” could get any better, the pop superstar teamed up with none other than Britney Spears for a killer remix of the controversial hit song. When you take two of the world’s sexiest and biggest music machines and put them together on a song that is already a huge success, of course you’re going to have an instant hit. Can I just say… pure genius! It would be even more genius if the ladies decide to make a video for the remix. Can you just imagine how hot that would be? I predict a video like that would get banned on at least a couple of TV stations…

It’s a lot to handle for a Monday, but it may be exactly what you need to get you through the day. Have a listen and let us know what you think in the comments.