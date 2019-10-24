We’ve Got A Sneak Peak Into Rihanna’s New Coffee Table Book—Spoiler Alert: It’s Stunning

Scroll To See More Images

We knew our President was going to slay with the release of this coffee table book. However, these Rihanna book photos are more striking than we could have ever imagined. If you didn’t know, The Rihanna Book was just released by Phaidon and there are several editions for all levels of Rihanna Navy stans. The standard book can be purchased for $150. Or, you can upgrade to the Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon edition that comes with a handly steel bookstand for $175. The 504-page book has over 1,000 from Savage x Fenty mogul’s life over the past several years.

According to Phaidon,

Rihanna invites you into her world with this stunning visual autobiography. From her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur. Many of these images have never before been published.

From downtime with her friends to massive stage performances–the cameras have been on Rihanna for the past five years, and we are thankful for it. Though Riri has been in the spotlight with her businesses and speaking her mind on everything from women’s rights to politics, we are most thrilled to get a glimpse at the snaps of her “private time with friends and family.” Perhaps Rihanna’s bae, Hassan Jameel, will also make a surprise appearance in the gorgeous book.

The book is currently available for sale starting at $175. However, we’ve got a sneak peek at what you’ll see inside the pages.

En route to Stella McCartney show, Paris, 2014.

With Melissa Forde, Oahu, Hawaii, 2015

Turks and Caicos, 2018

Just when we thought we couldn’t stan any harder.