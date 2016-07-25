Don’t Even Think About Playing Pokémon Go at a Rihanna or Beyoncé Concert

The internet has been robust with praise for Pokémon Go in the short weeks since its release, with people prayer-hands-emoji-ing left and right about the benefits of the game—great for mental health, useful for rethinking impractical footwear, possibly more helpful than Tinder. But two stars are less than enthused with the craze, at least at their shows: Rihanna and Beyoncé.

OK, technically only Rihanna spoke out about the game, informing fans, “I don’t wanna see you catching any Pokémons up in this bitch” at a show in Lille, France, over the weekend. Though Bey herself didn’t weigh in one way or another, a rabid member of the Beyhive filmed another concertgoer avidly playing Pokémon at a show in the Stade de France near Paris about a foot away from the stage (and Beyoncé herself), providing some hilarious commentary. “This bitch is finding Pokemon. She’s finding Pokémon when Beyoncé’s singing. Fucking Pokémon! Look at where she is. Look. At where. She is. She’s next to the stage.” The fan captioned the charming video, which later shows Bey casually strolling by to touch fans’ hands (including his), “She’s lucky Solange never saw her. Side note I’m never showering again.”

RiRi def doesn’t want fans to be searching for Pokémon while she’s warbling, but she also let everyone know that they should just keep their phones in their pockets in general. “I don’t wanna see you texting your boyfriends and your girlfriends,” she told the crowd, before adding that Pokémon-playing was a definite no-no in the arena.

We hear you, RiRi (and angry Beyoncé fan): Don’t buy expensive concert tickets only to show up and play Pokémon through the show. Sound advice. No one wants to get called out by Rihanna (or, God forbid, Queen B)—and no one should want to miss a minute of such a show.