Wowza: Rihanna Pretty Much Gets Naked On The Cover Of GQ’s “Men of the Year” Issue

Another day, another raunchy public display from Rihanna. The 24-year-old (yes, a humble reminder that she is that young) posed for the cover of GQ’s “Men of the Year” issue, which also features, well, men such as Channing Tatum, Ben Affleck and Quentin Tarantino.

Aside from a few rings, a bracelet and a necklace, all Rihanna wears is a leather jacket, which is draped over her bare body to reveal her outlandish tattoo of Isis, the Egyptian goddess of motherhood and fertility that she got in memory of her grandmother. There’s no denying the pop star looks good no matter what she wears — and we’re digging her pixie cut — but we’re starting to miss seeing her with clothes on.

Rihanna continues to make daily headlines thanks to her “are they or aren’t they?” relationship with ex-boyfriend (and batterer) Chris Brown and her trademark “I don’t give a f*ck” attitude, but we think it’s time she took a second to relax (preferably with underwear on).

What do you think of Rihanna’s latest cover? Is it chic and sexy or a little too much? Let us know in the comments section below!