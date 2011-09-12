Rihanna Bares All For New Armani Underwear Campaign

Rihanna, already the face of the Armani Jeans campaign, has taken over the lingerie side of things as well. Sprawled seductively across the seat of a black Lincoln Continental, Rihanna balances her short, androgynous haircut with a lace-detailed bra, high heels, and a killer body.

The photographer,Steven Klein, keeps the advertisement from heading in the pin-up direction by playing with shadows and body angles, maintaining Armani‘s high fashion image. What do you think of Rihanna’s latest venture for her Armani campaign?

Photo courtesy of WWD