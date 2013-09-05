StyleCaster
Share

Steal Her Style: Rihanna Wore a $1,000 Backpack Around New York City

What's hot
StyleCaster

Steal Her Style: Rihanna Wore a $1,000 Backpack Around New York City

Meghan Blalock
by
rihanna backpack

Courtesy Photos

If anyone knows how to hit the town for a casual night out, it’s Rihanna. The bad gal singer had a major night out in New York City last night, first hitting the Lower East Side grand opening soiree for her tattoo artist Bang Bangthen heading to Woodside, Queens, where she supported a friend’s party at a strip club.

MORE: See the 10 Craziest Pieces from Rihanna’s River Island Line

All that galavanting requires a good bag in which to tote around your stuff (ahem: weed), and RiRi didn’t skimp. She wore an MCM x Craig & Karl backpack, which retails for a whopping $970. The palm tree-covered design is reminiscent of a certain other plant with which Rihanna likes to adorn her accessories.

MORE: Rihanna’s New Grill Is In the Shape of a Gun

Should you be so inclined, Rihanna’s bag is up for grabs at the MCM Shop in New York; call 212-832-2626 to score one of your own.

mcm backpack

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share