Here’s Why Rihanna Isn’t Showing Her Son In Public During Her ‘Transition’ to Motherhood

Private eyes. Rihanna is hiding her baby from the public two months after her son was born. A source close to the “Umbrella” singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky told HollywoodLife that they aren’t ready to reveal their little one just yet.

The source told HollywoodLife on July 9, 2022, about how Rihanna is handling motherhood. “Rihanna is not quite ready to debut her baby to the world just yet,” the source said. “He’s still very young and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood.” They continued, “Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she’s only let a select group of close friends and family meet him. With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life and she’s taking it very seriously.”

The insider also reveals that Rihanna is very close to her baby and is giving it her all to raise him. “Although Rihanna has plenty of help around her at all times, she’s definitely not relying on nannies to help raise her son,” the insider said. “She and Rocky have always been the ones to wake up with him in the middle of the night, change diapers, feeding, etc. The people she does have around her help manage her schedule, but Rihanna is a total hands-on mom.”

Rihanna and A$AP have yet to reveal the name of their baby boy, who was born on May 13, 2022. A source told Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that the couple “have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.” Another source revealed that the baby looks like both musicians. “He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna’s eyes!” the insider told In Touch Weekly.

The Fenty Beauty founder and rapper announced that they were expecting in January 2022. The couple posted photos of themselves in Harlem, New York City where Rihanna wore a long puffer jacket and exposed her very pregnant belly. In an interview with Vogue, she gushed over how much A$AP supported her during the pregnancy. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”