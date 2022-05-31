Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Are Keeping Their Son’s Name a ‘Secret’ & if They’re Already Trying For Baby No. 2

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be holding onto that answer for quite a while. A source told Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that the couple “have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.” The rapper and the “Umbrella” singer are also trying to extend their family. “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body”

Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and the source said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she wants to be hands-on. She’s a very caring person and very nurturing.”

Rih and A$AP officially started dating in 2020 after being friends for several years. They announced her pregnancy in a photoshoot in Harlem, New York City in early 2022 where Rihanna wore a long puffer jacket and exposed her very pregnant belly. In an interview with Vogue, she expressed how much A$AP supported her during the pregnancy. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

Rihanna also expressed her desire to raise a Black woman in an interview with Essence in 2019. “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.” She added at the time, “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”