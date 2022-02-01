Rihanna May Have Just Hinted at Her Baby’s Gender—Here’s What Fans Think She’s Having

Baby on the way! Now that we know she’s pregnant, fans are curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender—and some social media users already have their theories.

ICYMI: Rihanna, 33, debuted her baby bump for the first time in January 2022 with a maternity photoshoot alongside her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, 33, in Harlem, NY. In the photos—which you can see here—the “Umbrella” singer wore low-rise jeans and a long puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned past her belly button to show off her growing bump. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly following the pregnancy reveal, Rihanna and ASAP are “both very excited to be parents.” The insider noted, “ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant,” adding, “Rihanna has wanted to be a mother for many years now and she’s so thrilled it’s finally happening.”

Rih and ASAP, who officially started dating in 2020 after being friends for seven years, have both spoken about their plans to start a family in the past. In May 2021, ASAP opened up about their relationship publicly for the first time in an interview with GQ Magazine, calling Rih “the one” and “the love of my life” before sharing his thoughts on fatherhood. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he said at the time. While he didn’t mention the Fenty Beauty founder outright, the “Praise the Lord” rapper did reflect on what kind of dad he would be—and how he imagined his future child would turn out. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna, for her part, has also spoken about her desire to be a mother one day. “I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years],” the lingerie designer told Vogue in 2020. “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em.” She also revealed to Interview Magazine in 2019 that she wanted children “more than anything in life.”

Now that we know she officially has a little one on the way, there’s still the question of what her child’s sex will be. For everything we know about Rihanna’s baby gender so far, just keep on reading ahead.

What is Rihanna’s baby’s gender?

While there’s no official word yet on Rihanna’s baby’s gender, fans have some theories about whether Rih is having a boy or a girl. Following her pregnancy photoshoot, social media users couldn’t help but take notice of a potentially major hint they spotted: Rihanna’s jacket—an $8,000 vintage Chanel coat—was bright pink. Naturally, many fans took this to mean that the “Love on the Brain” singer is having a baby girl.

“Rihanna told us she’s having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink,” one social media user wrote on Twitter. Another weighed in, “Rihanna is definitely having a girl, idk why no one is talking about the fact she wore a PINK Chanel jacket to reveal her pregnancy.” A third social media user added, “Why do I feel like the pink coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl Riri.”

Of course, these are all just theories at the moment—but if true, we bet Rihanna would be pretty pleased. In the past, Rih has hinted at her desire to raise a strong Black woman like herself, telling Essence in 2019, “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.” She added at the time, “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”