Who Is Rihanna’s Baby’s Father? She ‘Wants Several Kids’ With A$AP Rocky After Baby #2

Her second baby is on the way and Rihanna’s baby’s father was also in the audience supporting his woman all the way through.

Rihanna sported a red latex suit and performed for the first time in seven years at the Half Time show at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023. She wowed the whole world with her pregnancy announcement as she rubbed her very pregnant belly. Her representatives confirmed the news to Rolling Stone that she’s expecting her second child after she rubbed her belly at the end of the historic show. On her decision to perform at the Super Bowl after she just gave birth to her first baby, she said in a press conference, “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.” But Rihanna said that becoming a mom gave her the energy to take on the big event, especially with her nine-month-old son watching. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

So who is Rihanna’s baby’s father? Read more to find out.

Who is Rihanna’s baby’s father?

Who is Rihanna’s baby’s father? Rihanna’s second baby’s father is none other than her partner A$AP Rocky. The Testing artist and the “Umbrella” singer go way back and he’s the father to Rihanna’s first baby. During the game, he was out of the spotlight to let his girlfriend shine in her glory, but he was seen after the game cradling their first baby who remains unnamed, according to pictures taken by the Daily Mail.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple was “surprised the second pregnancy happened so fast.” They continued, “They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!” Another source told People that Rihanna was “super excited to confirm” the pregnancy. “Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” says the insider. The source also notes A$AP “wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer. She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 radio, A$AP Rocky was elated about his partner’s return to music and her Super Bowl performance. “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” Rocky told Apple Music. “It’s just incredible.” He continued, “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

After keeping her first baby away from the public eye for seven months, the “Love on the Brain” singer posted a gentle video of the baby for her first TikTok with the caption, “Hacked.” “You trying to get mommy’s phone? Oh wow…oh wow,” she asked him after exclaiming “Ooh!”

Rihanna, debuted her first baby bump for the first time in January 2022 during a photoshoot alongside ASAP Rocky, in Harlem, NY. In the photos—which you can see here—the Anti singer wore low-rise jeans and a long pink puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned past her belly button to show off her growing bump. ASAP, for his part, wore a denim varsity jacket and leather pants, and could be seen kissing Rih on the forehead in one of the shots.

While neither Rih nor ASAP made a formal statement about the pregnancy at the time, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs subtly confirmed the news after taking the photos. Diggs took to his Instagram account to share one flick from the shoot, which zoomed in on Rihanna’s bump. He captioned the post, “SHE IS,” assuaging any and all doubts on the matter.

Before becoming expectant parents, the Fenty Beauty founder and the “Praise the Lord” rapper officially started dating in 2020. The pair, who became friends in 2013 when he opened for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour, fielded romance rumors for years prior to this. Speculation about their relationship status reached a fever pitch following the “Umbrella” singer’s split from her previous boyfriend, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020 after three years of dating. Months later, People reported that Rih and ASAP were dating—but it wasn’t until the following year that the couple publicly confirmed their relationship.

In May 2021, ASAP was the one to discuss their relationship for the first time in an interview with GQ for their June/July 2021 issue. The “1Train” rapper openly gushed about his “lady,” calling her “the love of my life” during the interview. “[It’s] so much better when you got the one,” he also told the magazine at the time. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

During his chat with GQ, the “Babushka Boi” rapper also hinted at his plans for starting a family with Rih. When asked about his thoughts on fatherhood, ASAP replied, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.” While he didn’t mention the Fenty founder outright, ASAP did reflect on what kind of dad he would be—and how he imagined his future child would turn out. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna, for her part, has also spoken about her desire to be a mother one day. “I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years],” the lingerie designer told Vogue in 2020. “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em.” She also revealed to Interview Magazine in 2019 that she wanted children “more than anything in life.”

In the past, Rih has hinted at her desire to raise a strong Black woman like herself, telling Essence in 2019, “I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.” She added at the time, “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

