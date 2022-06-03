We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna’s eyes!” the insider told In Touch Weekly.

The source also told the publication that Rihanna is so elated with motherhood as “becoming a mom is the best thing that’s ever happened to her. She and A$AP are settling into parenthood at her gated home in Beverly Hills Los Angeles and can’t wait to travel again and introduce their little one in person to loved ones.” The insider also explained that how Rihanna and A$AP love spending every moment with their little one. “They’re so in love. As far as I know, the couple hasn’t hired a nanny yet because they feel it’s important to bond with the baby as a family, especially during the first few weeks.”

Rihanna and A$AP haven’t revealed the name of their baby boy yet. A source told Us Weekly on May 31, 2022, that the couple “have only shared the baby’s name with close family members. They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

The Fenty Beauty founder and rapper announced that they were expecting in January 2022. The couple posted photos of themselves in Harlem, New York City where Rihanna wore a long puffer jacket and exposed her very pregnant belly. In an interview with Vogue, she gushed over how much A$AP supported her during the pregnancy. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”