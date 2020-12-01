Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are Apparently Dating & Fans Think They Just Went Public as a Couple

Something more than friends. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are dating, and fans think they made their first public appearance as a couple.

People reported on Monday, November 30, that the Fenty Beauty founder and the “Praise the Lord” rapper are in an official relationship after years as friends. The news comes after Page Six reported on Monday that Rih and ASAP, who are both 32, went to dinner over the weekend with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York City. Rih and ASAP, who became friends in 2013 when he opened for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour, have been embroiled in romance rumors since the “Love on the Brain” singer split from her previous boyfriend, billionaire Hassan Jameel, after three years of dating. At the time, The Sun reported that Rih and ASAP were dating, but a source told E! News that she’s single. Almost a year later, it looks like Rih and ASAP are officially on.

In July, Rihanna even featured ASAP in a campaign for her skin care brand, Fenty Skin. In an interview with Vogue at the time, Rihanna and ASAP were asked about their skin types. “My skin type is just as complicated as men are,” Rihanna joked in an interview with ASAP. “Y’all always try to say women are complicated [but] it’s y’all!”

When Rih asked ASAP about what his skin was like, he answered, “Handsome.”

In an interview with GQ at the time, ASAP was also asked about the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna. “I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this shit is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

Along with opening for her Diamonds World Tour, ASAP was also featured on Rihanna’s song “Cockiness.” The two were also seen attending a Louis Vuitton fashion show together in Paris in 2018. Before Rih, ASAP was linked to models such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Daiane Sodré in 2019.