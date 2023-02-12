Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Astrology: Are They Compatible?

Scroll To See More Images

There’s something endlessly fascinating about a celebrity love story, which is why we *need* to talk about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s astrology and compatibility. When rumors of a romance between these two Hollywood heart-throbs first broke out, it was almost too much for the internet to handle. I mean, Rihanna? And A$AP freaking Rocky?! It doesn’t get much hotter than that. Surely, there’s no such thing as perfect, but I dare say that a love story starring a goddess in human form—Rihanna—and a legendary hip hop icon—A$AP—comes pretty damn close. To say I have “Love On The Brain” would be an understatement, but their astrological synastry is no exception.

Born in the tropical island of Barbados on February 20, at 8:50 a.m., Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born under a mystical Pisces sun, gracing the world with her mermaid-like presence. Pisces is a dreamy and imaginative zodiac sign, which explains her mystical artistic flare. Plus, her brash, no-nonsense personality can be attributed to the fact that she was born under a fearsome and show-stopping Aries moon, but hold on—it gets better. Rihanna’s moon—ruler of emotions and intuition—is sitting just a degree away from her Venus—planet of love and beauty—which enhances the powerful allure of her Aries ascendant that continues to cast the world under her spell. RiRi’s music and fashion sense are so exceptionally bold that you would think she’s not afraid of anything. However, let’s not forget she’s also an emotionally complex water sign, and her enigmatic Pisces sun just so happens to occupy her 12th house of spirituality and unseen energies, emphasizing her mystical aura. Her art is out of this world indeed, but I digress.

A goddess should never settle for anything less than her divine counterpart, which is exactly what Rihanna did! After almost a decade of friendship, Mr. Rakim Athelaston Mayers (aka A$AP Rocky) referred to Rihanna as “the love of his life” during an interview with GQ magazine in their June-July 2021 issue. Sparks were clearly flying, which is why it came as no shock that they promptly made their official relationship debut in November 2020, according to People. Naturally, the only thing left to do us unpack their astrological synastry. Unfortunately, we do not currently have access to Rocky’s birth time, but not to worry; there are plenty of astrological tidbits to take into consideration after overlaying A$AP’s placements with Rihanna’s. After studying their synastry, here’s what stood out to me:

Rihanna Is A Pisces & A$AP Is A Libra

If you’re a rapper, your way with words is literally tied to your identity. A$AP Rocky’s sun—ruler of your ego and overall sense of purpose—and Mercury—ruler of your mindset and communication style—happen to be in clever and intelligent Libra, sitting within 10 degrees apart from each other. This speaks to A$AP’s way with music as well as lyrics, which are present in his prolific hip hop career. However, Libra also happens to be Rihanna’s seventh house of relationships, which basically means the “Praise the Lord” rapper fits the exact mold of what RiRi wants in a partner!

In astrology, aggressive Mars and angelic Venus are considered the “lovers of the cosmos”, which is another reason Rihanna and A$AP work so well together. Because Rihanna is an Aries rising, her chart ruler is Mars—planet of power and courage—while A$AP’s sun and Mercury in Libra are both ruled by Venus. In addition to Rocky being a subconscious (and now conscious) reflection of Rihanna’s ideal partner, her Mars is exactly trine his Venus, which also occupies her fifth house of love, passion, children and fertility. Make no mistake—RiRi and A$AP are compatible in the bedroom. This baby-making aspect speaks for itself (if you know what I mean).

In fact, the astrology of their relationship shows that a pregnancy was only a matter of time. Their compatibility is basically begging them to have babies. That’s why it came as no surprise when the pair welcomed their first-born on May 13, bringing a Venus-ruled Taurus into the world. In case you haven’t noticed, their divine connection is swirling with Venusian energy, which has everything to do with their cosmic pairing! As if this weren’t enough reason for fellow astrologers like myself to hear wedding bells, Rocky’s Venus—which rules over Rihanna’s partnership sector—also forms a trine with her Jupiter, planet of joy, luck, expansion and spirituality. In astrology, Jupiter expands everything it comes in contact with, and while in harmony with Rocky’s Venus—a planet that represents everything from his love language to the type of woman he fancies—it’s no wonder his infatuation with Rihanna is so prominent.

Are They Soul Mates?

Having said that, let’s not forget that A$AP’s Mars in Aries is right on top of Rihanna’s moon in Aries. If Mars is the planet of energy, carnality and passion, and the moon is symbolic of our emotional world, what do you think happens when these two planets come into contact with each another? An explosion, that’s what!

In addition to the fiery passion of this Moon-Mars synergy, the Mars person—being Rocky—is innately drawn to the mystery of the moon person—being Rihanna. In astrology, the moon is also symbolic of the mother, which means that A$AP was always a person who could have been the gateway to her transition into motherhood. Speaking of the moon, Rocky’s sunrise chart says he was born under a sensitive Cancer moon, which would technically occupy Rihanna’s protective and compassionate fourth house. This can suggest that the rapper’s mere presence makes the Fenty Beauty founder feel safe, and vice versa. His energy may also remind her of home and of family, which is a game-changer in any relationship, especially one where they’re starting their own.

All in all, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s compatibility speaks volumes, and from the looks of it, their little bundle of Taurus joy is only the beginning.