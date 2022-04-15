Here’s If Those Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Breakup Rumors Are Really True Amid Reports He Cheated on Her

Over on Twitter, social media users are still wondering if those Rihanna and ASAP Rocky breakup rumors are true after unverified reports of a split began circulating on the platform. Now, it seems we finally know what’s really going on here.

The Fenty Beauty founder and the “Praise the Lord” rapper officially started dating in 2020. The pair, who became friends in 2013 when he opened for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour, fielded romance rumors for years prior to their public debut as a couple. Speculation about their relationship status reached new heights following the “Umbrella” singer’s split from her previous boyfriend, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020 after three years of dating. Soon enough, People reported that Rih and ASAP were dating—but it wasn’t until May 2021 that the couple confirmed their relationship, with ASAP speaking about his romance with Rih in a GQ cover story at the time.

Less than a year later, Rih and ASAP announced that they were expecting their first child together with a maternity photoshoot in Harlem, NY in January 2022. Prior to their announcement, the pair had fans speculating they were expecting a baby for months. The rumors took off in September 2021, when Rih and ASAP attended the Met Gala together in New York City. Rih wore an oversized, custom-made gown by Balenciaga at the time, which left some fans wondering if she was covering a growing baby bump.

Now, the rumor mill is back, and fans are already coming up with their theories as to whether or not ASAP Rocky and Rihanna broke up following speculation that the rapper cheated on her with Fenty shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. Keep on reading below for everything we know so far.

Did Rihanna and ASAP Rocky break up?

So, are those Rihanna and ASAP Rocky split rumors true? According to TMZ, rumors of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s breakup are just that—rumors. A source who is reportedly close to the Barbados-born singer and the Harlem native told the outlet on April 15, 2022, that the rumors are “1 million percent not true,” and that the couple’s relationship is still completely “fine.” The insider also denied rumors that ASAP Rocky cheated on Rih with designer Amina Muaddi, telling the site that this allegation (along with the breakup reports) was “100 percent false on both counts.”

Rumors that ASAP Rocky cheated on Rihanna kicked off on Twitter after an unverified claim was made by fashion writer and influencer Louis Pisano, who alleged that the Fenty founder broke up with the rapper during Paris Fashion Week after learning of his rumored infidelity.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” Pisano tweeted on April 14, 2022. “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA… Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week.”

Within hours, social media was abuzz with these rumors, and Rihanna and ASAP began trending globally on Twitter. However, neither Rih nor ASAP have yet to comment on these rumors following Pisano’s tweet and TMZ’s report. Just days before the rumors began to circulate, all appeared to be going well for the fashion mogul and her beau. Rihanna openly gushed about her romance with ASAP during her April 2022 Vogue cover story, revealing how they went from friends to lovers during the course of the pandemic.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she said at the time. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.” Hopefully, we’re not looking at any real kind of trouble when it comes to these rumors.