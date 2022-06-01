Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Baby Astrology: What Does Their Baby’s Birth Chart Say?

This year, Friday the 13th was definitely not a day of bad luck. And if you’re wondering about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby astrology, then you already know this was the day they welcomed their little bundle of joy! Because this baby was born during in the middle of Mercury retrograde (and delays are prone to happen during this time), it’s no wonder that we *still* don’t know their baby’s name. And if you’re waiting with bated breath to find out, you might want to wait until after June 3, when Mercury stations direct.

Contrary to popular belief, being born on Friday the 13th means that one is lucky for life, as it’s considered an auspicious time by many astrologers (including myself). Therefore, the first thing to note is that their child will always have a lot of good fortune and success in the years to come. Even if the son of these hip-hop moguls experiences inauspicious moments, there’s a strong chance they won’t be total disasters. After all, the universe has his back!

Because I’m an astrologer, it’s my enthusiastic duty to take a look at the specifics of Riri and A$AP’s baby’s birth chart (with the information we know so far):

Born on May 13, 2022, just two days before the total solar eclipse, he is a Taurus sun and Libra moon. Being a Taurus sun sign means that he’ll likely be creative, artistic, kind and docile. With a Libra moon, this child’s emotions will be balanced, as he will be someone who gives a lot of love to those he cares about. And because the moon is connected to the mother, a Libra moon makes sense, as it’s considered one of the most beautiful zodiac signs of them all (and Rihanna literally runs one of the biggest makeup companies in the world). Both the sun and moon’s planetary ruler in is Venus, and according to their son’s birth chart, Venus is in Aries. This indicates that he will be incredibly strong-willed; someone who is determined to succeed and willing to fight for what they believe in. All of the Venusian energy in his birth chart will help him become a great artist and innovator. And between you and me, he may even surpass his parents!

With all the Venusian energy in his birth chart, being born on Friday (the day of the week ruled by) is a great way for him to fully lean into the beauty and brilliance that he will bring to the world around him and to his family. Generosity and love will always be around him (and given by him to others).

In his birth chart, the Taurus sun is aligned with Uranus, a planet that is known for its individuality and innovation. Also, the sun is galvanizing the North Node of Destiny, which will heighten his confidence and lead him to epic success. All of these cosmic connections depict a person who is their own fabulous self; someone who doesn’t want to be defined by society’s standards, allowing their truest, most authentic selves to be seen at all times. Saturn’s tense connection to these planets reveal a person who is always wanting to work hard hard and evolve into a greater version of themselves.

Mercury retrograde is the only factor in his birth chart that could be seen as a somewhat negative energy. But, as a professional astrologer, I love seeing retrogrades in natal birth charts, because they often help the native be more intuitive and mentally strong. Mercury is the planet of communication, and because Mercury is retrograde in his chart, he might look at things from a completely different angle. Yes, he’ll understand the world differently than most of us do, but there is a beauty in that. If he can resist the temptation to jump to conclusions before he has all the information, he’ll be able to comprehend the universe on a much higher level.

In his birth chart, Mars and Neptune are closely aligned in Pisces, which highlight the desire for a creative outlet. This kid is *definitely* going to thrive in the arts or design industry. The primary way he’s going to express his innermost emotions is through art. Words may be a struggle for him with this energy, especially with Mercury retrograde placement, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be able to show and feel things on a deep level. In fact, he might wind up becoming a creative genius.

Overall, the birth chart of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first born shows someone who will have an extremely artistic life, leaving their mark on the world in a beautiful way and defining themselves through their own terms. This child is going to make an impact on the world in some way—we just have to wait and see how!