Rihanna Was ‘Blindsided’ by ASAP Rocky’s Arrest—Here’s If She Was With Him When It Happened

A surprise. Rihanna reacted to A$AP Rocky’s arrest on April 21, 2022, after he got off a plane at Los Angeles International Airport. After the rapper was taken into custody by the LAPD, his pregnant girlfriend was said to be “shocked” and “blindsided,” by the arrest, according to TMZ reports.

The arrest came as a total surprise for the couple, who had just visited Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that the police “chose not to give Rocky or his team a heads up…the arrest was more than a week in the making.” Rihanna was reportedly with Rocky at the time of his arrest.

The Testing rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was arrested for an alleged involvement in a public shooting near Vista Del Mar in California in November 2021. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives released a statement on the afternoon of April 21, 2021, sharing, “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area.”

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” their statement continued. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Rihanna has previously gushed over her relationship and pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in a Vogue interview on April 12, 2021. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

Days later on April 14, 2021, rumors emerged of A$AP cheating on the “Umbrella” singer with designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi disputed the rumors with a lengthy Instagram story. “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she began. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. I have to speak up as this is not directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy like and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”