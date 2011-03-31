Rihanna April Cover War: Vogue Vs. Rolling Stone Sexiness

The new issue of Rolling Stone hits newsstands tomorrow, and the cover star is someone who has a spot on the shelves already. Rihanna and her fire-engine red hair are featured onVogue‘s April issue as well, albeit in a very different style.

Annie Leibovitz shot the pop star for Vogue‘s annual “Shape Issue” in an embroidered, curve-hugging Chanel Pre-Fall 2011 gown. Aside from the semi-distracting Little Mermaid hair, she’s giving us a very old-Hollywood glamour vibe, and Ri-Ri looks quite elegant with her soft curls standing in front of a sunset.

The Rolling Stone cover, on the other hand, gives us something quite different. Rihanna is sporting a barely-there pair of metal mesh shorts, and although her booty looks pretty fantastic, she’s dressed like she’s gearing up for a tryout at Coyote Ugly. The shoot’s stylist, B. Akerlund, told Fashionista, The inspiration was if Rihanna and Kid Rock had a baby. Interesting.

It’s tough to top Chanel in my book, so I prefer the Vogue coverbut which of Rihanna’s recent magazines do you think should win the cover war?

Photos: Annie Leibovitz, Mark Seliger