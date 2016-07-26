Get Ready to See Rihanna’s NSFW Tour Merch Everywhere

If you’ve always dreamed of wearing Rihanna‘s naked ass on a sweatshirt (sheathed in a pair of fishnets, but still), now’s your chance: Her new merch dropped today, and it is saucy. Obviously, the best place to snag her hoodies, t-shirts, and baseball caps is at an actual Rihanna show, but if you didn’t get it together to get tickets for a stop on the “Anti” tour, never fear. It’s available now until July 30 at Parisian retailer Colette, and if you also didn’t get it together to get plane tickets to Paris in the next couple of days, don’t worry about that either—you can shop the NSFW collection online.

Offerings include the above-mentioned black sweatshirt, prominently featuring a mostly-naked Rihanna with “Anti Tour 2016” written in the same gothic font all over Kanye West‘s “Life of Pablo” merch; long-sleeved t-shirt in the same bright orange that many of West’s shirts came in, with “Anti” and “Tour” written down the sides of each sleeve, à la Justin Bieber‘s “Purpose” tour shirts; a black sweatshirt with RiRi kneeling on the floor in a seductive pose; and a baseball cap (which comes in three colors) that simply says, “Bitch I Know You Know,” a lyric from her song “Pose.”

Here are some of the 13 pieces you can buy from Colette right now, if you so desire. Happy shopping!