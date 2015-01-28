StyleCaster
Rihanna and Kanye West Added to the Amazing List of Grammy Performers

It looks like the 2015 Grammy Award are shaping up to be pretty good: According to a new report, Rihanna is set to perform her new hit “FourFiveSeconds” at the ceremony alongside collaborators Kanye West and Paul McCartney.

 

Photo: RocNation

”Rihanna’s seriously pleased to have bagged a big slot at The Grammys and two huge names to kick off her comeback,” a source told The Sun. “Paul McCartney’s a Grammys regular and it will give Rihanna serious kudos to have a Beatle backing her on stage. It is going to be a huge Grammys moment.”

It probably won’t be the only huge moment on the Feb. 8 telecast: It’s already been announced that Madonna, AC/DC, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Miranda Lambert and Sam Smith will perform, and there’s a rumor circulating that Prince is planning a special live spectacle, too.

Rihanna unveiled the folksy”FourFiveSeconds” on Saturday, which marks her first new musical release in over two years.

