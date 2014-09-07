Rihanna Wears an Entire Alexander Wang x H&M Outfit

Alexander Wang and Rihanna might be the two winners of New York Fashion Week. RiRi because she’s the only really big star to hit the shows so far—she was there to support her pal Adam Selman, and also sat front row at a bunch of other shows—and Wang because his sporty runway spectacle was a big deal as usual and because he threw a secret rager in Bushwick Saturday night that drew the likes of Miley Cyrus wearing nothing but nipple tassels.

And then there’s the fact that the superstar is the first person to debut a full look from Wang’s upcoming collaboration for H&M. The designer posted a shot of Rihanna to Instagram wearing a pair of gray and black leggings and a matching long-sleeve crop top both conspicuously covered in Wang’s name—a nod to ’90s logomania that Wang debuted last year.

As an aside: This isn’t the first time Rihanna has gotten her hands on some coveted Wang pieces before the world. Last September, she stepped out in a version of the designer’s buzzy Parental Advisory sweatshirt mere days after it traipsed down the runway.



The H&M collection hits stores November 6, and we have a strong feeling it’ll single-handedly revive the mild collaboration fatigue that’s been permeating recent high-low collections. Hey, if it’s good enough for Rihanna…



Take a look at the photo above, and let us know: Are you excited to shop Alexander Wang x H&M this fall?