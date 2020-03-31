Rihanna Gave Us the Update We Desperately Needed About Her New Album

She’s been at work, work, work, work, work. Rihanna’s new album 2020 release date update hints that R9 isn’t too far away. (Finally!) In a recent interview with British Vogue, the “Love on the Brain” singer opened up about her anticipated ninth album and what fans can expect music-wise.
“I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing,” she said. “There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”
While Rihanna said that she “can’t say” when she will release her ninth album exactly, she did tell British Vogue that she’s “very aggressively working on music.” “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything,” she said. “I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre. Now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”
R9 will be Rihanna’s first album since her most recent record, Anti, which she released in January 2016. In 2018, Rihanna told fans on Instagram that she planned to release her next album in some time in 2019. However, when January 1, 2020, rolled around, many in the Rihanna Navy were disappointed that new solo music still hasn’t come out yet from the Barbadian songstress.
The May 2020 issue of British Vogue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt. In any case, we couldn't imagine a better cover star than @BadGalRiri, an advocate for tolerance whose rallying cry has redefined every industry she's turned her hand to, and whose generous spirit saw her make a $5 million donation to fight Covid-19 with her @ClaraLionelFdn earlier this month. In the new issue the multi-hyphenate talks to @AfuaHirsch about her forthcoming album, her desire to become a mother and why she won't be pinned down.
However, just because Rihanna’s new album hasn’t been released yet, that doesn’t mean that fans haven’t heard any new songs with her. The “We Found Love” singer is featured on PartyNextDoor’s new song, “Believe It,” from artist’s most recent album PartyMobile. In the song, Rihanna sings the chorus: “Hey (Ooh) Best make me believe it (Best make me be—) Best make me believe it Believe you won’t deceive me Hey Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it) Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it) Believe you won’t deceive me.”
@BadGalRiri stars on the second of two special covers for the May 2020 issue – debuting the first durag on a cover of #BritishVogue. From sparking a beauty revolution with her billion-dollar @FentyBeauty empire to orchestrating industry-defining, inclusive catwalks, Rihanna shows no signs of stopping.
After the song’s release, fans made fun of the singer for her lyrics, in which Rihanna sang the same five-ish words over and over. However, we’re looking on the bright side. It’s better than nothing! And it’s just the appetizer before the main course of R9 comes out.