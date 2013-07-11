Steal Her Style: Where To Get Rihanna’s Exact Crop Top (Even If You Can’t Get Her Abs!)

With her extravagant fashion activities in Paris recently—including a major Chanel shopping spree—one might think it’s virtually impossible to snag something currently inhabiting Rihanna’s wardrobe. Not so, as she super-star regularly mixes her love for high-end labels with more wallet-friendly brands; and we’ve found at least one we want to snag immediately.

RiRi stepped out of the Hotel Sacher in Vienna this week wearing a striped crop top from Reformation, the Los Angeles-based eco-friendly company that’s much-loved by celebrities. It’s the brand’s Krill Top, a mod-inspired rib knit with a statement circle zipper.

Head over to Reformation.com to snag one for $98. It’s currently available in black or white, and we love both equally. Admittedly, it might be slightly more difficult to nab Rihanna’s sculpted abs, but luckily, there’s high-waisted shorts for that.

