Right This Minute: Velvet Crush

From the runway to the design front, velvet is having a serious moment. This isn’t the grunge, crushed, velvet that made waves in the late 1990s, the velvet that is having a moment right now is glamorous, jewel-toned, and entirely rich. So whether you are dressing for a party, or looking to update your home, do it in velvet.
1. Made Goods Wade velvet tufted mirror ($1,395, claytongrayhome.com).
2. Look from Marios Schwab’s Fall 2013 runway show.
3. Miu Miu velvet and gold-plated cameo necklace ($840, outnet.com).
4. Enhancing Your Habitat black velvet couch ($1,725, enhancingyourhabitat.com).
5. Zara Home velvet eye mask ($9, zarahome.com).
6. Laura Ashley Louise velvet quilt ($330, lauraashley.com).
7. Fortuny large Art Deco velvet wall hanging (price on request, 1stdibs.com).
8. Charlotte Olympia Kitty embroidered velvet pumps ($695, net-a-porter.com).
9. Target Valletta velvet tufted bench in gray ($299.99, target.com).
10. Kevin O’Brien ombre velvet pillow ($298, anthropologie.com).
