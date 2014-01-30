Right This Minute: Lavender Blooms

Pantone’s pick for 2014 color of the year? Radiant Orchid, a bright purple-pink. Not everyone can pull off a hue as vibrant as Pantone’s “it” color of the moment, so for a more subtle approach, opt for a pastel lavender. From your wardrobe to your home, lavender will add an unexpected, yet soft touch.
1. Gianvito Rossi leather pumps ($645, net-a-porter.com).
2. Look from Thakoon’s Fall 2013 show.
3. Koen table lamp in lavender ($105, lightinguniverse.com).
4. Proenza Schouler PS1 Pouch ($1,325, barneys.com).
5. Large cake stand ($39, onekingslane.com).
6. Textured 3-piece towel set ($16, target.com).
7. Philippe Starck Dr. NO Armchair Gray Lavender I ($265, fab.com).
8. Oblong velvet pillow ($15.99, target.com).
9. Vera Wang Wedgwood champagne flute ($145 for two, bloomingdales.com).
10. Waterford Crystal Lismore Butterfly round platter ($95, bloomingdales.com).
