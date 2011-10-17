The Ridiculousness of Siri: Check Out Her Best Quotes

If you were around any tech geeks this past weekend, you have probably been formally introduced to Siri, the annoying robot that lives inside of the iPhone 4S that allows you to use your voice to “send messages, schedule meetings, place phone calls, and more.” And if your friends are anything like mine (as in totally annoying), they most likely spent hours saying inappropriate things into their phone to see how Miss Siri would react.

Even though I’m still firmly on team BlackBerry (the new Bold is a game changer, I swear), I can certainly appreciate the ridiculousness of Siri — and maybe I can even admit that I’m a little jealous. Who doesn’t want a list of all Asian fusion restaurants within a two mile radius (ranked by Zagat rating no less) that they don’t even have to lift a finger to search for?

Naturally, someone has already hopped on the Tumblr train to chronicle some of the more bizarre and amusing things Siri has to say. Check out “Shit That Siri Says”here and share some Siri anecdotes of your own in the comments.