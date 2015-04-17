Ridiculously Cute: The Entire Beckham Family Sat Front Row at Burberry’s LA Show

Of course a night of family bonding for the Beckham brood includes front-row seats at Burberry’s Los Angeles runway show, next to Anna Wintour. #Casual, no?

The entire, incredibly good-looking family was there–sons Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo flanked their mom, while daughter Harper sat also front row–something she may as well get used to while she’s young–cuddling with dad David Beckham, wearing a smart sleeveless Burberry trench.

Here’s a zoomed-in shot of Harper and daddy Becks snuggling front row. (Excuse us while our ovaries burst.)

Then, because no family night out is complete without a photo alongside Cara Delevingne, Brooklyn, 16, asked his mom to snap his pic with the British supermodel. Smile and say, “Instagram!” you two.

So there you have it: A glimpse into an average night out for fashion’s real first family. Sorry Kardashians, but you just can’t compete with this level of chic.