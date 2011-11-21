StyleCaster
Share

A ‘Ridiculist’ Holiday Gift Guide For Your Pet

What's hot
StyleCaster

A ‘Ridiculist’ Holiday Gift Guide For Your Pet

Jessica Rubin
by
A ‘Ridiculist’ Holiday Gift Guide For Your Pet
9 Start slideshow

While you’re wheeling and dealing your way through your annual holiday shopping list, don’t leave your furry friends in the dust! It’s the season of giving, which means your cats and dogs deserve a lil’ something in return.

But we’re not talking about your typical treats and squeaky toys. From hipster moustache accessories to the latest in wig trends, your pet’s gifts can be just as fashion-forward and innovative as the swag you’re picking up for all your friends and fam.

Click through the slideshow above to check out the most insane and fabulous presents for your pets!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Humunga Stache and Beard Dog Toy, $10.20, at Baxter Boo

Malibu Dream Car Bed, $50, at Fancy Lulu

Top Paw Christmas Tree Dress, $19.99-20.99, at PetSmart

Chilled to the Bone Dog Scard in Pink, $17.99, at ModCloth

Cat DJ Scratching Deck, $40, at Fred Flare

Espree Mad Bath Dog Conditioning Treatment, $10.99, at Petco

The Celebutante Kitty Wig, $35, at The Sophisticated Cat

Crafting With Cat Hair by Kaori Tsutaya & Amy Hirschman, $14.95, at Urban Outfitters

Loyal Luxe Canadian Cabin for Fluffy Little Critters, $25, at Amazon

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Rihanna’s Style Evolution

Rihanna’s Style Evolution
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share