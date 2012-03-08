Want To Take A Ride On A Hello Kitty Jet?

For all you Hello Kitty fans out there, the Taiwanese airline Eva Air just seriously upped their game, introducing THREE Hello Kitty Jets in commemoration of their 20th anniversary. But we’re not talking about a simple picture on the outside of the aircraft, folks. Everything on these planes has a little Hello Kitty flair — which we’re sure makes for an entertaining flight. You can even chow down on Hello Kitty themed food, rest your head on a Hello Kitty seat and even check in with a Hello Kitty ticket.

Kerli, a recording artist from Estonia, posted these pics on her blog and we immediately fell in love. Click through the slideshow above to check out some of her pics and let us know what you think in the comments section below. Is this not the coolest thing you’ve seen an airline do in a while or what?!?

Your move, Jet Blue.